salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $360.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. FBN Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.59.

CRM opened at $284.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

