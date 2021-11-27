salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

