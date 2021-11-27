SAFE DEAL Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $237,800.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.23 or 0.07443553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.97 or 0.99776662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,128,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,120 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

