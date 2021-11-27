Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $183.40

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.40 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 188000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Insiders purchased a total of 42,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,061,004 in the last quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

