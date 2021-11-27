Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 806.7% in November

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAABF remained flat at $$27.69 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
