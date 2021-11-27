Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 806.7% in November

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAABF remained flat at $$27.69 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

