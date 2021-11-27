Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUTH. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

