Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

