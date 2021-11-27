Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $181.20 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

