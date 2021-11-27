Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

XBUY stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $62.41.

