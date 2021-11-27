Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 9,947.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,334,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,404,000.

RCLF stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 83,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,000. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

