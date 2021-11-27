Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMO. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Romeo Power by 11.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 28.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.