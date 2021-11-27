Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

