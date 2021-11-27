Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 89.33%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

