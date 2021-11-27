Rocket Vault-RocketX 1-Day Volume Tops $761,116.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 39.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

