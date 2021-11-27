Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,037,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche by 1,493.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. 253,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,937. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

