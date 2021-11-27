Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 47,936 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,936 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,721,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

