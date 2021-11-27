Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 569 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.