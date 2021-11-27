Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.