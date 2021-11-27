Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

