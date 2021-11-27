Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.