Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 4,206 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

