Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $135,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $391.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.78 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

