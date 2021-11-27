RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 217,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,392. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

