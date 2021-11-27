Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,542.50 ($59.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,703.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,467.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.