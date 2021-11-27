Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.