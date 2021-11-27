REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $21.96 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 826.5% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00105829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.36 or 0.07477377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.90 or 0.99835070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.