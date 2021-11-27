Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 181,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,515. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

