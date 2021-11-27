Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Versus Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:VS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Versus Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. Research analysts predict that Versus Systems Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS).

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.