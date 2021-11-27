Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Tempest Therapeutics Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

