Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth $10,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 1,922.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 274,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $816,000.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $90,380.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,812 shares of company stock worth $266,884 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $8.50 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

