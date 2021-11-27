Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,664,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,395,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

FCG stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.