Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 7,515 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

