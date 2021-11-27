Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

DMS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $319.36 million and a PE ratio of 51.61. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

