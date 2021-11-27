Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,800 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

