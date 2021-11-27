Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 718,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,942. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

