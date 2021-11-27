Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.