Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,161.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,287.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 153,750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.06 and a one year high of $167.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.