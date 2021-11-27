Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.