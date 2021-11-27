Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,610,000 after acquiring an additional 107,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 128.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

