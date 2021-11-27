Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $914.15 million and $193.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00064297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00079964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.37 or 0.07529018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.10 or 1.00119732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

