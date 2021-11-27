QV Investors Inc. Sells 28,110 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

