QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

