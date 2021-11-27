QV Investors Inc. Has $17.20 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

