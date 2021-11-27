QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,632 shares during the period. TELUS International (Cda) comprises approximately 2.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.