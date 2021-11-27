Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases $150,079.68 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $691.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 204.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 808,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 115.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 551,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.2% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

