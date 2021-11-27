Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.49

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.49 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.06). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12), with a volume of 39,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.65 million and a P/E ratio of 180.00.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

