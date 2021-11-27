QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 billion and the lowest is $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $175.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

