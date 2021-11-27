Qtum Price Down 3.6% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $14.72 or 0.00026706 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $316.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,931,252 coins and its circulating supply is 98,897,449 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.