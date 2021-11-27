Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.11. 806,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,198. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $146.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

