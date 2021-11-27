QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIWI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

